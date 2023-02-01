Netflix Premium Plan adds spatial audio support and boosts download device limits

Netflix now has four subscription plans in the US, ranging from the recently launched $6.99 a month plan that throws in ads all the way to the expensive $19.99 a month Premium Plan. Today, the streaming video company revealed it's adding an all-new feature for Premium Plan subscribers and improving an already existing perk.

The big new feature is the addition of spatial audio support. This will allow users to hear a surround-sound experience with supported movies and TV shows on Netflix without the need to add any special speakers, headphones, or other hardware. Netflix says spatial audio is now available on over 700 of its movies and TV shows, including Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Glass Onion. You can also expect many future Netflix films and series to add the audio feature. You can see the full list of supported titles when you type in "spatial audio" in the searchbar.

The other notable Premium Plan improvement is changing its previous device download limits. In the past, those subscribers could download movies and shows on up to four mobile devices on one Premium account. Now, Netflix has increased that limit to six devices. The plan already includes viewing supported Netflix shows and movies on up to 4K and with HDR support for big-screen TVs.

Netflix previously announced in January that it ended 2022 with 230.75 million subscribers worldwide. Unfortunately, the company does not break down how many users subscribe to each of its four plans.