Intel releases new graphics drivers with Skull & Bones, Helldivers 2 support, and more

Intel has released two new non-WHQL drivers with support for Skull & Bones, Helldivers 2, and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. Versions 31.0.101.5194 and 31.0.101.5252 also improve performance in Palworld (up to 5% more FPS on average at 1080p Epic settings) and Snowrunner (up to 71% more FPS on average at 1080p Ultra settings).
The new drivers also resolved several bugs:
- Arcade Paradise (DX11) may exhibit color corruption during gameplay.
- Ghostrunner 2 (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance.
- Starfield (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance.
The list of known issues includes the following:
Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:
- Starfield (DX12) may experience an intermittent application crash while launching the game.
- Helldivers 2 (DX12) may experience application instability using certain display panels when opening the game options.
- Palworld (DX11) may experience an intermittent crash during extended gameplay sessions.
- Dead by Daylight (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.
- Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.
Intel Core Ultra with Intel Arc Graphics Products:
- Helldivers 2 (DX12) may experience application instability using certain display panels when opening the game options.
- Diablo 4 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on the terrain during gameplay.
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience application crash after loading into gameplay.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (DX12) may experience an application crash after loading into gameplay on certain maps.
- Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption in game menu and during gameplay.
- Autodesk Maya may experience an application crash while running SPECAPC benchmark.
- Blender may experience an application crash while rendering some scenes on certain system memory configurations.
- Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.
- Serif Affinity Photo 2 may experience application crash while running benchmark.
Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products:
- Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation.
Intel Core Processor Products:
- Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay.
Intel's latest GPU drivers are available on systems with 64-bit Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer or Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer powered by the following Intel products:
|Discrete Graphics Cards
|Processors with iGPUs
|
Intel Iris Xe (DG1)
|
11th Gen Intel Core (Tiger Lake, Rocket Lake)
You can download drivers 31.0.101.5194 and 31.0.101.5252 from the official Intel website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).
