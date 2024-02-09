Intel releases new graphics drivers with Skull & Bones, Helldivers 2 support, and more

Intel has released two new non-WHQL drivers with support for Skull & Bones, Helldivers 2, and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. Versions 31.0.101.5194 and 31.0.101.5252 also improve performance in Palworld (up to 5% more FPS on average at 1080p Epic settings) and Snowrunner (up to 71% more FPS on average at 1080p Ultra settings).

The new drivers also resolved several bugs:

Arcade Paradise (DX11) may exhibit color corruption during gameplay.

Ghostrunner 2 (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance.

Starfield (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance.

The list of known issues includes the following:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Starfield (DX12) may experience an intermittent application crash while launching the game.

Helldivers 2 (DX12) may experience application instability using certain display panels when opening the game options.

Palworld (DX11) may experience an intermittent crash during extended gameplay sessions.

Dead by Daylight (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel Core Ultra with Intel Arc Graphics Products: Helldivers 2 (DX12) may experience application instability using certain display panels when opening the game options.

Diablo 4 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on the terrain during gameplay.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience application crash after loading into gameplay.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (DX12) may experience an application crash after loading into gameplay on certain maps.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption in game menu and during gameplay.

Autodesk Maya may experience an application crash while running SPECAPC benchmark.

Blender may experience an application crash while rendering some scenes on certain system memory configurations.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Serif Affinity Photo 2 may experience application crash while running benchmark. Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel Core Processor Products: Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay.

Intel's latest GPU drivers are available on systems with 64-bit Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer or Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer powered by the following Intel products:

Discrete Graphics Cards Processors with iGPUs Intel Iris Xe (DG1)

Intel Arc A700 Series

Intel Arc A500 Series

Intel Arc A300 Series 11th Gen Intel Core (Tiger Lake, Rocket Lake)

12th Gen Intel Core (Alder Lake)

13th Gen Intel Core (Raptor Lake)

14th Gen Intel Core (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

You can download drivers 31.0.101.5194 and 31.0.101.5252 from the official Intel website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).