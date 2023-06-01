Apple shares new WWDC23 Power Up music playlist ahead of its developers conference

Apple took to Twitter this week and dropped a new teaser for the upcoming WWDC 2023 developer event starting next week. The iPhone maker shared a new teaser clip on its official handle and wrote that "A new era begins."

A new era begins. Join us for #WWDC23 on June 5 at 10 a.m. PT.



Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/T1pDvEzvys — Apple (@Apple) May 31, 2023

Along with the teaser, Apple has shared a new WWDC23 Power Up playlist that's available to the subscribers of Apple Music. The official playlist contains 25 songs from the likes of Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Coi Leray, The Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran, and more. The total length of the curated playlist is 1 hour and 15 minutes.

WWDC 2023 is scheduled to start on June 5 (Monday) at 10 am Pacific Time. While Apple is expected to talk about the incremental updates to its respective software, there have been rumors that it might unveil the long-awaited mixed reality headset as well. With that said, the cryptic message "A new era begins" seems to add some spice to the mix.

For starters, Apple's headset is expected to support millions of existing apps and might get dedicated versions of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. According to a report by analyst Ross Young, the headset might come with an insane level of brightness. However, a recent report suggests Apple has made small internal estimates regarding the sales figures of the unreleased headset.

Other than the headset, Apple is expected to announce a 15-inch MacBook Air during the conference. The company could also unveil multiple desktop Macs featuring the M2 Max and yet-to-be-announced M2 Ultra chips. During the conference, Apple will also announce the winners for the 2023 edition of the Apple Design Awards.

via 9to5Mac