iPadOS 17 to bring all of iPhone lock screen features to the iPad, leaker claims

Apple will bring iPhone's lock screen customization features to iPads as part of the iPadOS 17 update later this year, claims a leaker who goes by the alias @analyst941. It's the same leaker who claimed earlier this month that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will switch to a different button combination to initiate the shutdown process.

The latest claim was in response to a Twitter user complaining about the empty space on the iPad lock screen. The leaker added that iPadOS 17 will also make it possible to move the clock around on the lock screen.

Apple added a number of lock screen customization options as part of the iOS 16 update released in 2022. The list includes lock screen widgets, live activities, stylized date and time, new notification animations, gradient colors, etc. iPhone users can decorate their lock screens by choosing the desired fonts and colors, and deciding where to place elements on the screen.

Apple also offers multiple wallpaper themes, including astronomy, weather, photo shuffle, and different colors. Users can switch between multiple lock screens by tapping and holding a lock screen, then swiping on either side. Speaking of lock screen widgets, Spotify has recently rolled out a new widget for iOS 16 devices.

The leaker added that iPadOS 17 will also get various lock screen features that will form a part of the iOS 17 update. To that end, a Weibo rumor suggests that iOS 17 will even allow users to share their lock screens with others. The lock screen would be able to display Apple Music lyrics as well.