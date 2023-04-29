Check out these iPhone mockups revealing the alleged Health, Wallet and Wallpapers redesign

A new set of iOS mockups has landed on the internet revealing the alleged redesign of Wallpapers, Health app, and Wallet app on iOS 17. These images are courtesy of @analyst941 who has been sharing information about iOS 17 features for a while now.

The Wallpapers mockup shows a new grid-based user interface that can display nine wallpapers at a time. Each wallpaper thumbnail can be removed from the grid using a delete button present in the top left corner. A share button is visible in the single-view on the left, in line with the rumored lock screen customizations coming to iOS 17 which will allow users to share their lock screens with others.

Similarly, the Wallet app is also expected to get a big redesign on iOS 17 as visible in the mockup and the same was echoed by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It might include a new search bar that will appear when swiping down on the screen. The app will get more organized with separate sections for saved cards, Keys, IDs, etc. There will be a dedicated section for Apple Cash and the recently launched high-yield savings account.

The leaker added that the tabs will appear based on what information is available. For instance, the Key tab won't show up if the user hasn't added any car keys or house keys to their device. It should be noted that various Apple Wallet features, like the ability to add your driver's license, are only available in select regions.

Speaking of the Health app, its mockup shows a redesigned Favorites section. It uses a card-style interface to display various data such as heart rate, sleep, weight, etc. the user has added to their favorites.

In related Apple news, @analyst941 previously claimed that a future Apple Watch update will allow the smartwatch to sync with multiple devices. While the company is being forced to bring app sideloading functionality to iPhones, a recent report suggests it might be limited to the European region only.