Apple releases iPadOS 16 beta 7 with more bug fixes to developers

Apple launched iPadOS 16.1 beta 1 today after skipping the 16.0 release. Initially, it was reported that the official release of the iPadOS 16 could get delayed. Now, developers can access the first beta of iPadOS 16.1.

Apple unveiled iPadOS 16 at the company’s yearly WWDC event, where new features were discussed, including the Stage Manager software that lets users access several apps in a floating window; the capability is a first for the iPad. According to reports, the company delayed the launch of iPadOS 16 due to bugs and last-minute issues. The delay is reported to be until October, when Apple plans to launch the latest iPad models.

The peculiar release schedule is not foreign to Apple. It says that 2022 will be a “big year for iPadOS,” so it will have its own launch schedule. Apple elaborated to TechCrunch, stating:

“This is an especially big year for iPadOS. As its own platform with features specifically designed for iPad, we have the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule. This Fall, iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update.”

iPadOS 16.1 is also known as the iPadOS 16 beta 7 following the description on Apple’s release notes and comes with fixed issues in Accessibility, WeatherKit, iCloud, and more.

Source: Apple via TechCrunch