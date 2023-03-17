iPhone 15 Pro Max might have the thinnest bezels of all phones

Source: Ice Universe

Apple leaker Ice Universe claims that this year's iPhone 15 Pro Max could have the thinnest bezels of any smartphone. With a purported black bezel width of just 1.55mm, the device is expected to beat the current crown holder, the Xiaomi 13.

iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13, and we measure that its cover plate black bezel width is only 1.55 mm.（S22 and S23 ≈1.95mm，iPhone 14 Pro 2.17mm） pic.twitter.com/9TBrVCGSCo — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 17, 2023

For reference, the black bezel width of the iPhone 14 Pro is 2.17mm while the ones on the SamsungGalaxy S22 and S23 are 1.95mm, according to the leaker. However, as pointed out by MacRumors, it's not clear which bezel width the leaker is talking about. As per Xiaomi's official data, the bezel width of Xiaomi 13 measures 1.81mm at the chin and 1.61mm on the remaining three sides.

Source: Xiaomi

Ice Universe has shared CAD files previously, suggesting narrower bezels for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and a thinner camera bump. Also, past rumors have claimed that the Pro series models could feature rounder edges and more curved front glass, leading to a seamless transition between the glass and the frame. However, Apple's design changes might leave the new iPhone 15 series incompatible with the current iPhone 14 series cases.