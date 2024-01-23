Death Stranding Director's Cut pre-orders open on iPhone and Mac, playable next week

505 Games has announced that the Death Stranding Director's Cut will be available on select iPhones and Macs starting January 30. The game, which has already been released on PlayStation and PC, will be playable on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all Mac and iPad models equipped with M-series chips.

Apple owners can now take on the role of protagonist Sam Porter Bridges, played by Norman Reedus, as he attempts to reconnect isolated colonies in a post-apocalyptic America. The game features an asymmetric and asynchronous system where players can drop off helpful supplies or obstacles for each other.

Death Stranding Director's Cut improves upon the original 2019 release with new story missions, combat encounters, and delivery features such as cargo catapults and a stabilizer feature for easier traversal. The expanded Director's Cut version also includes additional cameos and items from other games.

☔️🦀 7 days to go until we launch #DeathStrandingDC on iOS and Mac! 👻❤️



Here are a selection of top tips from experienced Porters in the #DeathStranding community, for those who might be joining us for the first time!



🔗 https://t.co/zmNW0fuxwk pic.twitter.com/p1yAT6imGC — 505 Games (@505_Games) January 23, 2024

Pre-orders for Death Stranding Director's Cut are now available at 50% off until launch for $19.99, down from the regular price of $39.99. It can be purchased once via the App Store for universal access from iPhone, iPad, and Mac with cross-save capabilities.

The Apple versions are optimized to take advantage of the capabilities of the A17 Pro and M3 chips, such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing for more realistic lighting and shadows.

During the September 2023 presentation, Apple had a number of game developers show off the graphics that are possible with the iPhone 15 Pro models. These included the full versions of Resident Evil Village and the Resident Evil 4 remake, both of which were released on the iPhone 15 Pro last year. Ubisoft will also release the full version of Assassin's Creed: Mirage sometime in 2024.