2023's iPhone 15 Pro Max might make the camera bump less annoying

Source: Ice Universe

The latest information from the iPhone rumor mill suggests iPhone 15 Pro Max could boast a thinner camera bump than its previous generation. This is visible in the new CAD renders and related images shared by Apple leaker Ice Universe in a series of tweets.

The iPhone's camera bump has annoyed users for years as it makes the device wobble when placed on a flat surface. One workaround involves using a case to balance the wobble. As per the tweets, the purported iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have thinner bezels but a thicker titanium alloy middle frame. It measures 159.86 mm × 76.73 mm × 8.25 mm and the total thickness including the camera bump is 11.84 mm. In comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro Max measures 160.7 mm x 77.6 mm x 7.85 mm with a total thickness of 12.03 mm.

Exclusive：iPhone 15 Pro Max（or iPhone 15 Ultra），Rendering based on CAD.

Compared with 14ProMax,bezel is narrower，but thicker.

Titanium alloy middle frame with frosted process, Type-C ，No physical button design. pic.twitter.com/d4fLOeqWSu — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 25, 2023

This means the overall device footprint would be smaller than iPhone 14 Pro Max as it would make some cuts in height and width. However, the numbers suggest that while the 15 Pro Max's main body would be thicker, the shallow camera bump would make the total thickness lesser than the 14 Pro Max.

Another interesting takeaway is the renders have ditched the volume and power buttons. This aligns with previous rumors that 2023 flagship iPhones are expected to have solid-state buttons, similar to what we saw in the case of the iPhone 7/8 Home button. This type of button doesn't physically move and only gives the sensation of being pressed using the iPhone's haptic feedback. The renders also include the Type-C port instead of the good old Lightning.

