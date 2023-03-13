Someone 3D-printed iPhone 15 dummies to see if they'll support iPhone 14 cases

Source: Mac Otakara

Apple's iPhone 15 series is due for release later this year and it remains to be seen how different it will be when compared to iPhone 14. Well, some curious minds are trying to figure that out. In a new video shared by Mac Otakara, it tries to figure out if 3D-printed iPhone 15 mockups will support iPhone 14 cases.

Out of all dummies and cases tested, it was only iPhone 15 Plus that was compatible with the iPhone 14 Plus case. The Japanese website sourced size-accurate 3D-printed dummies of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max from Alibaba. If the purported iPhone mockups are believed to be accurate, it suggests that Apple has made enough design changes to the upcoming 2023 iPhones that render older cases incompatible.

The alleged design of the Pro dummies resembles what the previous rumors say, including thinner bezels, rounder edges, more curved front glass, and a marginally bigger camera housing. It was also reported that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have a thinner camera bump than its predecessor.

Apple is expected to use titanium alloy to design the frame of the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max. The dummies also replace the Lightning port with USB-C on all models, which is in line with past reports. Furthermore, the Pro models are rumored to feature solid-state volume and power buttons, that are visible on the dummies in the video.

Source: Mac Otakara via MacRumors