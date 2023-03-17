The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip will help boost mid-range smartphone performance

Qualcomm is launching a new mobile chip designed for mid-range smartphones. However, the hardware specs of the chip are pretty close to the ones found on many flagship devices. It's called the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, and it has lots of improvements compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

If you pay attention to smartphone processor branding, you may be asking yourself, "Hey, did I miss Qualcomm launching the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 or the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2?". The answer is, "You didn't miss anything." Qualcomm didn't release a chip with either of those names after the launch of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 in 2022. The company leapfrogged over those names for the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. It's possible the company could release a less powerful mid-range chip with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 branding later in 2023.

In any case, the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 has a clock speed of 2.91GHz, with 50 percent more performance than the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Its new Qualcomm Adreno GPU has twice the performance of the GPU on the 7 Gen 1.

The new chip will also be able to support smartphone cameras up to 200MP, and gamers can look forward to using graphical features like Auto Variable Rate Shading (VRS) and Volumetric Rendering. It also supports phones with dual SIM cards and can handle download speeds of up 4.4 Gbps with its Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System.

The first smartphones, from companies like Redmi and realme, will launch phones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip inside later in March.

Source: Qualcomm