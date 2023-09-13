It's another Microsoft 365 outage again as Teams fails to send and receive messages

Microsoft 365 is down again today. That hardly sounds new or surprising to many as it is almost a weekly occurrence.

The official Microsoft 365 status handle on Twitter (now X) has confirmed the issue and explains that users are unable to send or receive messages properly on Teams. Affected users are either experiencing delays or the messages are failing completely. The issue is seemingly limited to the United States only per the comments of users. More details are avaialble TM675041 on the Service Health Dashboard in the admin center.

We're investigating an incident affecting Microsoft Teams. Users may encounter delays or failures sending and receiving messages. For more details, please see TM675041 on the Service Health Dashboard in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 13, 2023

Another recent example of such an outage happened around a week and a half ago when there were reports of Microsoft 365 servers being down as users were apparently unable to access services like Microsoft Exchange, Outlook, Teams, and OneDrive. Although Microsoft never acknowledged the problem officially, there were huge spikes on downdetector.

Microsoft experienced a major worldwide outage back in early June for many of its online services, including Microsoft Exchange, Outlook, Teams, and OneDrive. It was later revealed that the outage was caused by a massive DDoS cyberattack aimed at the company.

Other online services got hit with brief outages later this summer, including Microsoft 365 services later in June, followed by issues with signing into Microsoft Teams. The most recent issue came up in July when the company said people were experiencing issues with accessing SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business. That problem was resolved in a few hours.