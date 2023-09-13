Adobe commercially releases Firefly generative AI for Photoshop, Illustrator and Express

Earlier this year, Adobe announced Firefly, a set of generative AI tools and features for its many Creative Cloud apps. Today, Adobe revealed the commercial launch of Firefly, making it available to users of Photoshop, Illustrator, and Express. This tool, which was previously in beta testing, uses text prompts to generate images, vectors, and other visual content.

The new offering is priced based on "generative credits," which allow users to generate a certain amount of AI-created content per month. Once the monthly credit allotment is used up, users can continue generating content at a slower rate. This subscription pack will be available starting in November 2023.

Creative Cloud, Firefly, and Express users on free plans will also now receive monthly Generative Credits. After the plan-specific number of Generative Credits is reached, there's an option to upgrade to a paid plan to continue creating assets with features powered by Firefly for $4.99 a month.

Adobe is also launching a new web application for Firefly as part of its Creative Cloud subscription plans. The app will provide access to Firefly's image generation capabilities without opening Photoshop or Illustrator.

Adobe emphasized that Firefly was trained on billions of images over seven months to develop its image-generation capabilities. However, such technologies have come under fire for potential copyright issues with training data. In June, for example, Microsoft and OpenAI were sued for $3 billion over ChatGPT's privacy violations.

In response, Adobe says Firefly will embed "Content Credentials" into all AI-generated works by default. These act like a digital watermark, showing the work's creation date, tool used, and edit history. Adobe states this is part of its initiative to encourage ethical AI development and transparency.

The launch of Firefly comes amid a surge of interest in generative AI following the release of tools like Microsoft's Bing Image Creator and Stable Diffusion.