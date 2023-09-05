If you cannot access Microsoft 365, you are not alone as many are reporting it is down

It looks like some Microsoft 365 customers are unable to access the online productivity service. The Downdetector site (via Windows Central) currently shows a huge spike in reports of outages that started around 6 a.m. Eastern time but really started becoming more widespread around 8 a.m.

So far, the company's Microsoft 365 Status account on X (formerly Twitter) has not mentioned any issues. If the account does offer an update we will post about it.

Microsoft experienced a major worldwide outage back in early June for many of its online services, including Microsoft Exchange, Outlook, Teams, and OneDrive. It was later revealed that the outage was caused by a massive DDoS cyberattack aimed at the company.

Other online services got hit with brief outages later this summer, including Microsoft 365 services later in June, followed by issues with signing into Microsoft Teams. The most recent issue came up in July when the company said people were experiencing issues with accessing SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business. That problem was resolved in a few hours.

Hopefully Microsoft will issue some kind of update on its X account and let folks who use Microsoft 365 a lot what might be going on with the service this time and a timeline on when today's problems might be solved.

Developing...