Microsoft confirms massive issues and outage across Exchange, Outlook, Teams, OneDrive

About a couple of hours ago, system admins and IT admins started reporting online (via Reddit) about issues loading Microsoft 365 Admin Center, and problems in general across Exchange Online and Outlook on the web, among other places. However, some users claim that apps too are also affected and it is not just Outlook on the web.

Soon enough, the official Microsoft 365 Status Twitter handle took to the social media platform to confirm those issues:

A while later, Microsoft updated the status adding that it was looking into the recent updates as it suspected that a recent change made could have broken something. The company informed that admins can monitor the situation using the Admin Center issue ID EX571516:

As suspected, Microsoft identified an issue with a recent update. The company added that it was reverting the update to mitigate the impact of the change (via nobody554 on Reddit):

We've identified an update which was applied around the time that impact started. We're reverting the update to potentially mitigate impact whilst we continue to investigate the underlying cause of the issue. This quick update is designed to give the latest information on this issue.

Microsoft has now put a stop to the update deployment and is currently trying to stay on top of the situations.

As a consequence of the issue, Microsoft says that Teams, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, are also impacted and can be monitored with Admin Center issue ID MO571683:

We will update the post once Microsoft fixes the issue or provides further updates on the situation.

