The Microsoft Cashback receipt scanning feature is going away very soon

For a while now, Microsoft has operated a service that allows people to get cash back on certain online purchases. This included using its Start and Bing mobile apps to scan receipts from retailers to get money back. This particular feature was added to these apps in October 2022. Now, less than two years later, this function is going away.

Windows Central is reporting that it received messages from Microsoft revealing the receipt scanning feature will be shut down in about two weeks from today. The message stated in part:

Thank you for using the receipt scan offers as part of the Microsoft Cashback Program. Due to recent changes, the receipt scan feature will no longer be available as of July 25th 2024, and you will no longer be able to earn cash back by scanning receipts through Microsoft applications.

Microsoft's message did not offer an explanation of why this feature is being removed from the Microsoft Start and Bing mobile apps.

While the receipt scanning feature will soon no longer be available, the Microsoft Cashback program will continue past July 25. It's actually a subsection of the Microsoft Rewards program. If you are a member of that program, you can use the Microsoft Edge web browser to search and shop for products via the Bing search engine. Certain retailers will give you cash back or rebates on your purchases.

You can learn more about the program at the Microsoft Cashback website. It also shows that its members can earn up to $1,000 a year in cash and rebates with the program. The service is currently available in 36 countries.

Meanwhile, if you have been an avid user of this deprecated feature, there are other mobile apps, including Fetch, Swagbucks, and more, that offer cash back or points toward gift cards for scanning receipts.