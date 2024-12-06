KB5046733: Windows 11 fixes activation issue post motherboard upgrade and more

Microsoft has released a new build to Windows 11 Insiders flighting the Beta channel. The latest build, 22635.4580, under KB5046733, gets new File Explorer improvements, including those related to restore, file backups, and more. The build also fixes a major issue where Windows won't activate after swapping the motherboard, an IPP USB printer bug, and more.

The full changelog is given below:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [Taskbar & System Tray] The more simplified system tray with shortened form date/time we began rolling out with Build 22635.4010 is being temporarily disabled to address a few issues. Thanks to all the Insiders who gave us feedback on this experience. [File Explorer] We’re making a change so that when you launch File Explorer folders from outside of File Explorer (for example, from an app or from the desktop), by default they will now open in a new tab if you have an existing File Explorer window open. If you’d prefer that they continue opening in a new window, you can change this in File Explorer folder options, under General > Browse Folders.

When “Retore previous folder windows at logon” is enabled in File Explorer, we will also now restore all the extra tabs which you previously had open in each File Explorer window. As part of this work, we have also updated the logic for the “Automatically save my restartable apps and restart them when I sign back in” setting via Settings > Accounts > Sign in options, so that when you enable this, we will automatically enable the File Explorer specific setting for you too.

We’re adding a new option to snooze or turn off the “Start backup” reminder in the File Explorer address bar, for those that aren’t already backing up their Documents, Pictures, or Desktop folders. This option is available when you right-click “Start backup”. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [Input] Fixed an issue for Pinyin IME users, where switching between windows (like with ALT + Tab) may unexpectedly switch the IME from Chinese to English. Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel [Other] This update includes fixes for the following issues: [Bluetooth LE Audio] Fixed: Some devices, like hearing aids, do not stream Bluetooth audio.

Fixed: Windows does not activate after you replace a motherboard. [Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA)] Fixed: This update brings profiles up to date for certain mobile operators. Microsoft Store Update For Win32 apps that are “provided and updated” by their publishers, the Microsoft Store will now support updating directly in the Store. Previously, these apps could only be updated outside of the Microsoft Store. Insiders can head to the Downloads page and click Get Updates. If any installed apps of this type have updates, it’ll be displayed on the pending list. You can perform the update by clicking the update button; it won’t start automatically. Downloads page with update buttons for Win32 apps installed from the Store. You can also head to the product page and see an update button. Update button on a Win32 app product page. Windows Insiders across all channels running Microsoft Store version 22411.1401.x.x and higher will see this improvement. Click here to read more about recent updates to the Microsoft Store! FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Microsoft Store.

You can find the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.