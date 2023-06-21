Latest Google Pixel ads seem to give Apple a taste of its own medicine

Google has released a bunch of new Pixel commercials featuring the Apple iPhone. The ads are part of Google's latest campaign called #BestPhonesForever where the smartphones are involved in some dramatic humorous conversations about various things (read Pixel features).

Both iPhone and Pixel are voiced by their respective AI assistants in the commercials. The overall theme revolves around the narrative that the 14-year-old iPhone used to offer a top-of-the-line experience but now it craves the modern features of its friend Pixel.

Meanwhile, the Google-made smartphone tries to comfort iPhone by saying that it's "legendary" and it has still got blue bubbles. Pixel has been portrayed as a helpful friend that tries to have the iPhone's back all the time.

In the series of five commercials, the duo talks about various Pixel features like astrophotography, 30x zoom, and reverse wireless charging. "I'm actually jealous of your, your, AI," iPhone confesses to Pixel in one ad.

Google seems to take a dig at Apple in one commercial where the Pixel says that it comes with a built-in VPN. "Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, I'm freaking out! Quick, get off the public WiFi. There are...hackers, in this place," iPhone cautions while the two are hanging out at a cafe.

In another commercial, iPhone and Pixel are chilling at a beach. Pixel suggests they should record some videos but realizes that iPhone already ran out of battery. "Don't you die on me!" Pixel says as it tries to revive the iPhone with its reverse wireless charging functionality.

Finally, the iPhone recalls various Pixel features in a wind-up commercial and wonders "if there's something bigger out there? Something, just totally new?" The iPhone faints almost instantly when Pixel shows off its foldable version.

Now, before you feel bad for iPhone, Apple has had its share of fun in the past. More than a decade ago the company launched the "Get a Mac" ad campaign targeting Microsoft. Not to mention, the giant billboard installed by Apple saying, "What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone," in Las Vegas during CES 2019, although the company wasn't present in an official capacity.

Get a Mac was a series of commercials featuring a man in casual attire (played by Justin Long) identifying himself as an Apple Macintosh computer and another man in formal clothes (played by John Hodgman) who identified himself as a Windows PC.

The campaign that ran between 2006 and 2009 featured numerous ads comparing features between the two platforms. In addition to the US, these ads were also aired globally in various other countries, including UK and Japan where Apple recast popular actors.

Later in 2008, Microsoft responded with its own campaign titled "I'm a PC" which only featured representations of a Windows PC. It remains to be seen what Apple has in store for Google this time, if at all.