Save on these SteelSeries gaming keyboards that are as low as $25 on Amazon

SteelSeries makes some of the best PC gaming accessories, and right now you can get some of them for at or near all-time low prices on Amazon. That includes some terrific gaming keyboards like the SteelSeries Apex 3.

Right now, the keyboard is priced at just $24.98. That's a big 50 percent discount, or $25.01, off its normal $49.99 MSRP.

The keys on the SteelSeries Apex 3 are very quiet thanks to some low-friction switches. They are also very durable and can handle over 20 million keypresses.

The keyboard also has a mechanical roller and dedicated media buttons. It has an IP32 water resistance rating and it comes with its own wrist rest that connects magnetically with the keyboard. Finally, it has RGB backlighting that can be customized to your needs.

If you want a smaller keyboard, the SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini might be for you. It's currently priced at $91.70, or $38.29 off its normal $129.99 price.

It includes custom OptiPoint switches for faster response times, and owners can even take out and replace the switches so they are customized to the best feel for each gamer.

The registration depth of the keys can also be changed from 1mm to 1.5mm so you can customize your keystrokes. It's also 60 percent smaller than the average keyboard so you can fit it on almost any desk.

Check out these other SteelSeries products that are currently discounted on Amazon

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.