MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9400 to support multimodal Gemini Nano

Google introduced Gemini Nano on the Pixel 9 series powered by the Tensor G4 chipset. It helps smartphones perform AI tasks on devices without needing to connect to the servers via the internet. Gemini Nano helps perform tasks such as text generation, audio processing, and more.

Gemini Nano has evolved over time and now possesses multimodal capabilities, meaning it can understand more than one type of media like texts and images. To tap into this power, MediaTek has also announced that its flagship chipsets will support Gemini Nano with multimodality.

In an official blog, MediaTek announced that the Gemini Nano support will come to Dimensity 9400. Notably, the feature wouldn't be limited to the new SoC but it will come to other "Generative AI-enabled chipsets" as well.

MediaTek has been working with Google for quite some time, and the former's 2024 flagship chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 will be able to handle on-device AI processing. Although no phones running Dimensity 9400 have been announced as of yet, it is expected that brands such as Samsung could introduce its flagship Galaxy S25 series with the chipset next year.

However, based on MediaTek's wordings, it appears that Dimensity 9400 won't be the only chipset from the company to support Gemini Nano with multimodality. The company would likely bring the feature to its existing chipsets and those that will come out in the future.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, and it sounds like the chip and ultimately the device will support Gemini Nano with Multimodality in the future.

The company added, "MediaTek’s partnership with Google highlights a shared vision for bringing Generative AI experiences across the Android ecosystem, and is a big step forward in the advancement of complex AI models running on-device. By enabling multimodal models, users will be able to take images and receive detailed descriptions of what’s been captured."

For now, there is no information on when MediaTek will announce the Dimensity 9400 processor and when Gemini Nano will make it to the MediaTek chips.