Nvidia hints RTX 40 series launch date with hashtag "ProjectBeyond"

Nvidia is hinting that it could launch its upcoming GeForce RTX 4000 series at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC 2022) event on September 20, 2022. The event will be live streamed on Twitch and YouTube as well. The company's official Twitter account posted the following image with the hashtag "ProjectBeyond".

Last week, we also saw a leaked photo of the RTX 4080 Founder's Edition. The specifications of the entire RTX 4000 series has also been leaked though we suggest you to take the information with a pinch of salt.

The 4000 series are expected to feature giant leaps forward in terms of power and efficiency when compared to their predecessor. A tweet from Qbitleaks has revealed internal testing numbers for an unnamed GeForce RTX 4000 series card. Although the exact SKU is not specified, it isn't a "flagship" model which means that it could be a GeForce RTX 4080 or lower.

I cannot specify which SKU, but it is internal RTX40 graphs. pic.twitter.com/kx1uaBprtm — FCL (@QbitLeaks) September 7, 2022

The graph should be treated with skepticism as these are no final specifications. A mid-tier card like the RTX 4070 could boost up to 2.6Ghz while the high-end 4090 could also perform par the 3Ghz threshold.

Source: WinFuture