Prepare to pay more for battery replacement in new iPhones

Last week, Apple announced the new iPhone 14 lineup consisting of the standard iPhone 14, the bigger Plus model, and two Pro variants. The new phones maintain the same prices as their predecessors, but future buyers will have to pay Apple more for servicing and repairs.

If you own an iPhone with FaceID, replacing the battery will cost you $69. The same procedure for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max is now 43% more expensive, resulting in the $99 price tag. Battery replacement for older iPhones remains unchanged at $69 and $49 for the iPhone SE and older models. Of course, if something goes wrong with the battery inside your iPhone during the first year of use, Apple will fix it without, ahem, charging you.

It is interesting to see Apple cranking up the price of new batteries for its latest iPhones, even though the capacities remain relatively unchanged. As reported by MacRumors, the iPhone 14 has a 3279 mAh battery (+52 mAh), iPhone 14 Plus has 4325 mAh, iPhone 14 Pro has 3200 mAh (+105 mAh), and iPhone 14 Pro Max has 4323 mAh (-29 mAh). At this point, we can only guess why Apple decided to increase the battery replacement price for the new iPhones. Fortunately, batteries in modern iPhones last long, and you probably will not need a new one for at least a couple of years.

Slightly different battery capacities are not the only change in the new models. We have a dedicated guide comparing the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 and a separate Spec Appeal article highlighting the differences between four new iPhone 14 models.