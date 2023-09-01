Lenovo reveals a new monitor for businesses that adds 3D effects without glasses

The idea of viewing a flat screen with 3D effects that don't require wearing the typical 3D glasses is not unknown, but it's still a rarity in the PC monitor space. Today, Lenovo introduced its first such 3D PC monitor that's targeting the business market.

Lenovo's press release has the details on the new monitor, the ThinkVision 27 3D. The 27-inch display can switch between 2D and 3D modes. Lenovo says:

The 3D monitor projects two independent images to the user’s eyes, so that each eye sees the subject from a slightly different angle. This process delivers crisp stereo vision and depth perception in a natural and efficient stereoscopic visualization.

This ability to see objects on screen in 3D space is being promoted by Lenovo as a big help for professional content creators who work in video games, graphics design, and CAD software. The fact that the monitor shows these effects is supposed to cut down on the need for a lot of computing power to render a 3D object, according to Lenovo.

In 3D mode, the monitor has a resolution of 1,920 x 2,160. Lenovo includes its own 3D Explorer software so users can access all of the supported 3D apps in one space. It adds:

The 3D Explorer platform arms creators with useful tools such as a 3D player for viewing videos and files with 3D effects, support for design and productivity software, and an SDK for developers to build 3D applications.

Aside from the 3D effects, the ThinkVision 27 3D is also a 4K monitor in 2D mode with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160. It has built-in speakers, a whopping five USB ports, two HDMI ports, and one DisplayPort 1.4 port.

The monitor is due out in January 2024 in the US, and in February in other parts of the world. This is a pretty pricey 27-inch screen. Lenovo will sell it for $2,999.