Get the Lenovo Legion Go portable gaming PC for a new low price of $629.99

In late 2023, Lenovo joined the list of PC makers who wanted to offer an alternative to Valve's Steam Deck portable PC. The result was the Lenovo Legion Go, and it had a few unique features that made it stand out from the Steam Deck and other rival products.

While the price of this portable gaming PC was $699.99 when it launched, the Lenovo Legion Go is available now for the discounted low price of $629.99 at Amazon. That's $70 below its MSRP.

The first thing you might notice on the Lenovo Legion Go is that it has an 8.8-inch QHD+ touchscreen display which is much bigger than what you find on the Steam Deck or other similar portable gaming PCs. It has a resolution of 1600p and can go up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

Inside, the Legion Go comes with Windows 11, and AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. This version also has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for onboard storage. It includes a microSD card to quickly add even more storage, or you can upgrade the SSD yourself with one that has more space.

The other major feature of the Legion Go is its detectable side controllers, similar to what the Nintendo Switch has. You can play on the PC with those controllers, one in each hand while the Legion Go itself sits on a table with its own built-in kickstand. One controller can be used as a mouse when detached as well.

Some of the other features on this PC include two USB Type-C ports, along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless hardware. The Legion Space UI lets the PC access digital gaming stores and services. Lenovo also throws in a free three-month subscription to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service with the purchase of the Legion Go.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

