Lenovo officially revealed its transparent display laptop concept at MWC 2024 today

As previously leaked earlier this month, Lenovo officially introduced a new concept device during this week's Mobile World Congress 2024 trade show in Barcelona, Spain. it showed a laptop with a transparent display.

In fact, the company officially gave this product a pretty basic name, the Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept, in its press release. The company believes the addition of the transparent screen, combined with AI apps and services, will allow owners to interact more directly with apps and possibly come up with new features and form factors.

The actual concept product shown at MWC 2024 has a 17.3-inch Micro-LED display with no bezels, which means every part of the screen could be used. It also has a transparent keyboard area that can be interacted with a stylus.

With all of this hype, keep in mind this concept is exactly that right now, and nothing more. Lenovo has not indicated it plans to offer a transparent display in a real ThinkBook notebook. Also, we have seen other Lenovo concepts show up at trade shows only to disappear. At MWC 2023, it showed a laptop with a rollable screen, but there's no word it will make such a notebook for real buyers anytime soon.

The company did reveal some upcoming notebooks today that it will be selling in the near future. One is the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2. The Windows 11-based notebook has a 12.3-inch IPS display that can separate from the keyboard. Inside the screen is an Intel Core Ultra U CPU, along with up to 1TB of storage and up to 32GB of RAM, along with a built-in kickstand. The keyboard includes Lenovo's trademark TrackPad if a mouse is not available.

In many ways, this new Lenovo 2-in-1 is much like the PCs sold by Microsoft with its Surface lineup. The ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 is due out in April for a starting price of $1,399.

There's also the upcoming ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4. The 2-in-1 3.61-pound Windows 11 notebook has a 360-degree hinge so it can be also used as a tablet when the 14-inch touchscreen is flipped. It also has Intel Ultra Core CPUs, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage for high-end business and enterprise users. It's due in March for a starting price of $1,169.