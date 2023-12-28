LG announces the 2024 LG gram laptops with wider OLED display and AI capabilities

After revealing its latest 480Hz PC monitors last week, LG has shared its newest laptops that are part of its LG gram series.

The latest additions are the LG gram Pro models 16Z90SP and 17Z90SP and the LG gram 17, 16, 15, and 14 laptop models 17Z90S, 16Z90S, 15Z90S, and 14Z90S, respectively. The company also revealed the LG gram Pro 2-in-1 laptop with the model number 16T90SP.

These 2024 models are equipped with AI features on the LG gram Link app, screen mirroring across LG gram, Android, and iOS devices, and other simplified features such as file and photo sharing.

The Pro models from the LG gram series consist of an Intel Core Ultra processor with hybrid architecture, an NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

The NVIDIA GeForce discrete GPU, however as the company mentions, is optional. The Pro laptops also feature Intel’s neural processing unit called the Intel AI Boost. This capability allows users to complete AI-related workloads without a network connection.

Other capabilities in the Pro laptops include the LG gram Link app that offers file and photo sharing as well as screen mirroring between the LG gram laptop screen and other Android or iOS devices.

The laptops’ AI capabilities also have a keyword identification feature that helps in categorizing and searching for photos. The company newsroom post also elaborates on this by stating:

“Strengthening compatibility and the overall LG gram experience, LG gram Link builds an interconnected ecosystem of devices, such as running smartphones and tablets with LG gram’s keyboard and mouse, offering users enhanced connectivity and scalability.”

The LG gram Pro models are also equipped with a dual cooling system to prevent the device from heating, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and Wide Quad XGA resolution.

The company highlights that the Pro laptops with OLED capabilities provide coverage of the DCI-P3 color space is 100%, but, other models with LCD screens have it to 99%.

The LG gram Pro laptops possess a 16 or 17-inch display size. Whereas a third option called the LG gram Pro 2-in-1 has a 16-inch display. The Pro 2-in-1 laptop offers customers a 4-way bezel design, a 360-degree adjustable hinge, a responsive touchscreen, and a wirelessly chargeable pen.

A more detailed overview can be seen from the table below:

Features LG gram Pro (16Z90SP) LG gram Pro (17Z90SP) LG gram Pro 2-in-1 (16T90SP) Display Size 16-inch 17-inch 16-inch Display WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED / WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) LCD WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED / WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) LCD Brightness (Typ.) OLED: 400nit / LCD: 400nit 400nit OLED: 400nit / LCD: 400nit Refresh Rate OLED: 48-120Hz (VRR) / LCD: 31-144Hz (VRR) 31-144Hz (VRR) OLED: 48-120Hz (VRR) / LCD: 31-144Hz (VRR) Weight 1,199g (iGPU) / 1,279g (dGPU) 1,299g (iGPU) / 1,379g (dGPU) 1,399g Size 357.7 x 251.6 x 12.4-12.8mm (iGPU) / 357.7 x 251.6 x 13-14.4mm (dGPU) 12.6-12.9mm (iGPU) / 13.2-14.6mm (dGPU) 357.25 x 253.8 x 12.4-12.9mm Battery 77Wh (iGPU) / 90Wh (dGPU) 77Wh (iGPU) / 90Wh (dGPU) 77Wh GPU Intel Arc graphics (iGPU) / NVIDIA RTX 3050 with GDDR6 4GB (dGPU) Intel Arc graphics (iGPU) / NVIDIA RTX 3050 with GDDR6 4GB (dGPU) Intel Arc graphics

Features that are common in all three Pro laptops are as follows:

Feature LG gram Pro (16Z90SP) / LG gram Pro (17Z90SP) / LG gram Pro 2-in-1 (16T90SP) Thermal Dual cooling system CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 processor / Intel Core Ultra 5 processor Memory Max 32GB (LPDDR5X Max 7,467MHz, Dual Channel) Storage Dual SSD (M.2) / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe) Audio HD Audio with Dolby Atmos Speakers Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2)

Smart AMP (MAX 5W x2) I/O Port 2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (with Power Delivery, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4), HDMI 2.1 Software LG gram Link, LG Glance by Mirametrix, LG Smart Assistant Webcam FHD Webcam + IR Camera with Webcam & Dual Mic.

Besides the Pro versions, LG has introduced its LG gram laptops as well with display sizes of 17, 16, 15, and 14 inches. These laptops run Intel Core Ultra processors and NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs. The company also mentioned that these are equipped with high-brightness IPS panels with glare coating.

All LG gram models contain a built-in Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) webcam and software like LG Glance by Mirametrix for user security. An overview of the 17 and 16-inch LG gram laptops is given below. Individuals interested in the full comparison of the 4 models can visit the official post here.

The differences in the wide-screen models are below:

Feature LG gram 17 (17Z90S) LG gram 16 (16Z90S) Display Size 17-inch 16-inch Weight 1,350g (non-touch 60Hz) / 1,350g (non-touch VRR) / 1,415g (touch 60Hz) 1,199g (non-touch 60Hz) / 1,204g (non-touch VRR) / 1,260g (touch 60Hz) Size 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8mm (non-touch 60Hz, non-touch VRR) 378.8 x 258.8 x 18.8mm (touch 60Hz) 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8mm (non-touch 60Hz, non-touch VRR) 355.1 x 242.3 x 17.8mm (touch 60Hz) I/O Port 2x USB 3.2 Gen2x1, 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (with USB PD, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4), 1x HDMI 2x USB 3.2 Gen2x1, 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (with Power Delivery, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4), 1x HDMI

The features common to the two models are as follows:

Feature LG gram 17 (17Z90S) / LG gram 16 (16Z90S) Display WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) Brightness (Typ.) 350nit (60Hz non-touch), 320nit (60Hz, touch), 400nit (VRR) Refresh Rate 60Hz / 31-144Hz (VRR, option) Battery 77Wh Thermal Dual cooling system CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 processor / Intel Core Ultra 5 processor GPU Intel Arc graphics Memory 8 / 16 / 32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz) Storage M.2 (2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4 2TB / 1TB / 512GB / 256GB (NVMe) Speakers Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2 Smart Amp (Max 5W) Audio HD Audio with Dolby Atmos Software LG gram Link, LG Glance by Mirametrix, LG Smart Assistant Webcam FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (face recognition)

These laptops will be on display at the CES 2024 at the company booth. CES 2024 will commence from January 9 and end on January 12, 2024.