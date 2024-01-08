Xbox first-party games like Sea of Thieves might be coming to PlayStation 5

The console gaming landscape may be slowly changing. While exclusives are a major aspect of gaming brands, it seems some Xbox titles may soon be coming to rival platforms like PlayStation and Switch, at least according to insiders. It's been a rumor-heavy week already regarding acclaimed exclusives like Hi-Fi Rush making over to other platforms, but now, it's Sea of Thieves' turn.

The hugely popular live-service entry where players engage in light-hearted piracy with each other is reportedly in development at least for Sony's PlayStation 5. The reports arrive from Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb and Stephen Totilo of Game File. Both insiders claim that plans are underway inside Microsoft to bring Sea of Thieves to the Sony console, and ports may not be stopping there.

Developed by Rare and released in 2018 for Xbox and Windows PCs, the first-party game has been one of the most successful Xbox games to release in modern times. It crossed the 30 million player mark in 2022, and is routinely seen in the most played games lists on both Xbox and Steam. Now five years old, the title is still receiving a steady stream of major content updates. The most recent update delivered the long-requested Safer Seas option for players, letting them sail the seas without any other crews, simply playing it as a co-op adventure.

Keep in mind that Sony is also bringing its next major live-service entry developed by Bungie, Marathon, to Xbox in addition to PlayStation and PC. We may start seeing live-service games from both companies come over to each other's platforms on day one going forward. As for traditional first-party games like Spider-Man or Starfield, the chance of those titles hopping over are quite slim, even if PC players are seemingly getting everything at some point.

As usual, take these reports with a grain of salt until Microsoft makes any official announcements regarding their first-party titles hopping over to more platforms.