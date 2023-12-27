LG introduces smart home AI agent with facial and voice recognition

With the CES 2024 commencing next month on January 9, companies are revealing new products they will be showcasing at the event. Today, LG in a press release disclosed its smart home AI agent comprising robotic and multimodal capabilities. The device is part of the company's "Zero Labor Home" vision.

The smart home agent has a two-legged wheel design that enables it to move freely in an area all by itself. With its multi-modal technologies, it can verbally interact with people and show emotions through gestures and movements. These movements are possible due to the robot’s articulated leg joints.

Additionally, the robot possesses voice and image recognition combined with natural language processing. These enable it to learn and understand the context of conversations and respond to the communicator.

Lyu Jae-Cheol, the president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, commented on the smart robot technology by mentioning:

“Our groundbreaking smart home AI agent combines cutting-edge autonomous mobility and AI technologies with advanced communication capabilities and services to help free customers from household chores. A smart life solution company, LG will continue to help customers experience a smarter, more enjoyable life at home.”

The smart home agent offers users connectivity and control of smart home devices and household Internet of Things (IoT) devices. According to LG, the robot is made through collaborations with Qualcomm Technologies as it possesses the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Platform.

This platform, hence, allows the device to fulfill face and user recognition. Besides this, the home agent has various sensors, speakers, and a built-in camera. It can also tell temperature, humidity levels, and indoor air quality with the help of its sensors that collect real-time environmental data.

The AI technology analyzes and learns this data and integrates it with external information. LG added that the robot can also detect pets remotely and notify their owners in case anything unusual is detected.

The robot also notifies users about security or energy-related information. For example, when there is nobody around the robot can still roam freely and detect open windows or lights that are left on even though the room is empty.

Moreover, users have the option to connect the agent with a smart outlet enabling it to switch off unused devices. The robot can also provide users with information on things such as weather conditions and transportation, and remind them of their commitments.

The company news post also highlighted that the agent greets users when they enter the home, recognizes their emotions through facial recognition, and then plays suitable content such as music aligning with their moods.