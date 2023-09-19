Opera browser gets new custom builds with built-in chess game

If you're someone who loves the game of Chess, Opera has a new offering you can try. The company has partnered with Chess.com to create custom builds of its flagship browser, Opera One.

The web browser displays the Chess.com icon in the left sidebar that you can click to get started with the game. You can either compete with real players online or test your skills against bots while playing against the computer. The sidebar panel also features lessons, puzzles, news, and other contentfrom Chess.com.

Opera says it has created a custom chess version of its desktop browser as well as Opera for Android. The custom browser comes with other changes, such as a chess-themed wallpaper on the Start Page and standard features like the Aria AI, Messenger, and WhatsApp integration.

In its blog post, Opera stated:

Our new dedicated desktop chess browser receives a sidebar integration of Chess.com so that you’re only ever one click away from puzzles, streamers, or a quick game of blitz. Intuitive UI makes it easier than ever to change the settings of the board, correspond with rivals, and watch instructional content – all without having to open another tab or navigate away from what’s on the screen.

While playing the Chess game in the browser, you can pin the sidebar panel as well. This way, you can browse websites or watch videos while keeping an eye on the game at the same time. On Android, Opera offers a cache of chess-themed customizations, and the homepage features Speed Dials from Chess TV, videos, and articles from Chess.com.

It should be noted that the Chess.com integration requires an active internet connection to play games against real players as well as bots. You can download the custom build for your desktop or Android device from this page.