Microsoft Teams Public Preview users can try out a new Presenter window for screen sharing

When people attend a virtual meeting in Microsoft Teams, sometimes one of them will want to share their screen to make a presentation, show off a video, or offer some other kind of content. However, when they share their screen they can't normally see the reaction to their content from other Teams members.

Today, Microsoft announced it is testing out a new screen-sharing feature in Teams called the Presenter window. In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company describes the new Presenter feature:

It shows up to four meeting participants, both video and audio, as well as active speakers, raised hands, reactions, and a preview of shared content. Meeting notifications are also easier to see, appearing in the center of your screen so you can act on them.

The new feature is enabled when you join a Teams meeting, and then select the Share option, followed by selecting either the Screen or Window option. The new Presenter window should then appear, like it does in the image above. That window can be moved to other parts of your screen. It can also be maximized or minimized.

Microsoft added:

If you’re sharing your screen or window and have your camera turned on, you can expand the self-video tile at the bottom of the presenter window by clicking the arrow button. After it’s expanded, you can minimize the self-video tile again to free up space on the shared screen.

At the moment, the Presenter window feature is available for people who are either signed up for the Teams Public Preview or Microsoft 365 Targeted release. The new feature currently works with the new Teams app for Windows and Mac. The other people who will attend Teams meetings, but won't use the Presenter window feature, will not need to be part of the Teams Public Preview. There's no word yet on when this feature will become generally available.