Linksys announces Velop Pro 6E mesh system starting at $200

Linksys has announced the Velop Pro 6E, its latest WiFi 6E mesh network technology. It said the Velop Pro 6E is the first of its new Designer Series that uses a droplet design which goes for a natural look.

The product is available in three configurations starting at $200. You can buy it in a 1-pack, 2-pack, or 3-pack, which cover 3,000 square feet, 6,000 square feet, and 9,000 square feet respectively. It joins other Linksys WiFi 6 products including the Hydra Pro 6E and Atlas Max 6E.

Linksys highlights the following features and benefits of the Velop Pro 6E:

Improved setup – With a quick and easy process, users can set up 3 nodes in under 10 minutes.

– With a quick and easy process, users can set up 3 nodes in under 10 minutes. Security – Protect your devices with automatic security updates, a separate guest network, and other advanced features through the app.

– Protect your devices with automatic security updates, a separate guest network, and other advanced features through the app. Fortinet DNS Filtering – Powered by Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs threat research team, the FortiGuard DNS Filtering Service guards against user connections to malicious or inappropriate websites and content.

– Powered by Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs threat research team, the FortiGuard DNS Filtering Service guards against user connections to malicious or inappropriate websites and content. Stable, blazing-fast coverage – Qualcomm® Immersive Home 316 Platform blends innovative mesh capabilities with advanced WiFi 6E features.

– Qualcomm® Immersive Home 316 Platform blends innovative mesh capabilities with advanced WiFi 6E features. New form factor – Latest droplet design brings improved thermal management, coverage, and performance in a more compact footprint.

– Latest droplet design brings improved thermal management, coverage, and performance in a more compact footprint. Revised packaging – New recyclable packaging made from 65% recycled material.

– New recyclable packaging made from 65% recycled material. Improved mesh technology – Providing users a simple self-optimized capability for collaboration, streaming, gaming, or large gatherings with multiple devices. The network is automatically monitored regularly to ensure a quality experience.

The Velop Pro 6E is available in several colours including Carbon Black, Pebble Grey, and Pure White. The company hopes that the droplet design will allow it to blend better in your home.

The Linksys Velop Pro 6E will be available on July 16 from Linksys.com and select retailers. The 1-pack will cost $199.99, the 2-pack will cost $349.99, and the 3-pack will cost $499.99.