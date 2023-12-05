Many PlayStation gamers are reporting they have been permanently banned from their accounts

If you are a PlayStation gamer and received a notice over the last few days stating your account has been permanently banned, you are definitely not alone. There have been a ton of reports online of PlayStation account owners who have encountered this issue.

As The Verge reports, these permanent bans have come out of the blue with no word on why they are happening to certain PlayStation account owners.

One X (formerly Twitter) user named BenZen posted that his brother, who is on medical disability and cannot leave his home, tried to sign into his account and got the notice that the account was permanently banned:

@AskPlayStation @PlayStation

Hey there. My brother got permabanned. No email. Has no idea why the ban hammer got dropped.



He’s also a shut-in. Medical disability, and online play is how we connect. It’s his whole social life.



This is shattering.



How can he appeal? pic.twitter.com/GaXNBgsYZw — BenZen (@afterhours2652) December 4, 2023

The good news, at least for some PlayStation gamers, is that these "permanent bans" actually appear to be in error. One X user, Michael Dhaliwal, who reported that he got the ban notice from Sony earlier on Monday, later reported that he was able to sign in again on his account.

So far, Sony has not commented on what might have caused these random PlayStation account bans and there's been no post about this matter on its AskPlayStation X support account.

This has not been a great period to be a PlayStation account owner. Last week, Sony informed people that it will remove a ton of Discovery TV shows from the PlayStation Store on December 31, due to licensing issues. Unfortunately, people who paid money to "own" these shows will also see these TV series removed from their PlayStation Store library after that date.