Mauga is Overwatch 2's next hero, a chaingun-wielding tank who is free to try this weekend

The Overwatch franchise's 39th hero was unveiled at BlizzCon today. Mauga is joining the ranks of Overwatch 2 with its eighth season of content in December. However, fans have a chance to try him out much earlier too. Fans of the franchise may remember the Samoan fighter appearing in the 2019 Overwatch comic What You Left Behind, but now, he's finally entering the arena as a character.

As the trailer above shows off, Mauga is a Tank specialized hero who is wielding two chain guns (Gunny and Cha-Cha) as his weapons of choice. Each weapon has its own characteristics, with one burning enemies while the other deals crits on burning enemies. Complementing the weapons, his passive ability (Berserker) heals whenever he deals out crits, while he can also use a charging ability (Overrun)to disrupt crowd control powers of opponents.

Next, he can create an aura (Cardiac Overdrive) to reduce incoming damage and even allow nearby allies to heal when they deal out damage. Lastly, his ultimate ability (Cage Fight) restricts any foes nearby into a ring around Mauga to let him fight it out solo. He gains infinite ammo in this state, and nobody in outside this circular area can damage or heal the trapped enemies.

The future for #Overwatch2 is BRIGHT ✨



⚔️ New Game Mode CLASH

🌸 New Map Hanaoka

💥 New Damage Hero

🩹 New Support Hero



Dive into these reveals and more of what's to come in 2024 TOMORROW at 1:30pm PT during the What's Next Panel! pic.twitter.com/OWiUyo8Xpe — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 3, 2023

Looking beyond Season Eight, Blizzard is working on bringing a new PVP game mode named Clash, the new map Hanaoka, as well as three more heroes to the growing pool in 2024. The studio gave a teaser for two of the heroes. One will be a Damage type hero named Venture, while the second is a Support hero that's currently only codenamed Space Ranger.

Before that though, Blizzard is offering everyone a chance to try out Mauga before he drops in on December 5 with Season Eight. During the BlizzCon weekend, Mauga is completely free to try in Overwatch 2 through Sunday, November 5, across all platforms.