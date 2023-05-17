Blizzard finally brings back the in-person BlizzCon to Anaheim, California on November 3-4

Blizzard Entertainment has not held an in-person BlizzCon since November 2019. Today, the developer of several major game franchises announced the fan gathering of all things Blizzard will be returning in full force for 2023.

In a news post, Blizzard stated that BlizzCon 2023 would be held on November 3-4 at its traditional venue, the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Details about the event itself, including when tickets will go on sale, will be revealed at a later date. However, special hotel room rates are already available to reserve.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Blizzard elected to cancel BlizzCon in 2020. In February 2021, it held a virtual event to reveal some new titles and updates on its current and upcoming games. There were plans for an online-only BlizzCon for February 2022, but in October 2021, Blizzard announced those plans were not only canceled but that the developer would "take the time to reimagine what a BlizzCon event of the future could look like." It would appear those plans now mean a return to an in-person event.

Previous BlizzCon events have seen the developer reveal all new games, along with new entries in familiar franchises. It will be held several months after Blizzard will release one of its most anticipated games, Diablo IV, in early June.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.