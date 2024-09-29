Microsoft Weekly: Recall improvements, Windows 11 24H2 is close, and more

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at security improvements for Windows Recall, Windows 11 version 24H2 getting closer, one month without Canary builds (they are coming soon), new Xbox controllers, Windows updates, and more.

Windows 11 and 10



Windows 10 version 22H2 received a new non-security optional update. KB5043131 arrived with some Start Menu changes, fixes for media playback issues, and more. The long-standing bug that prevents users from changing their profile picture is still there.

Windows 11 version 23H2 also received a non-security update, KB5043145. It introduced updates to the taskbar, Settings app, Windows Share UI, Lock Screen, Start menu, and other parts of the operating system. Before you pull the trigger, though, mind the fact that Microsoft confirmed a problem with some systems crashing to blue screens of death after installing KB5043145. The company is investigating the issue.

While Windows 11 version 24H2 is not out yet, its evaluation images are now available for download. Enterprise, LTSC, Server 2025, and Azure Stack HCI version 24H2 are now live, allowing everyone to try the operating system for free for 90 days.

The biggest Windows announcement this week was the update on Recall, Microsoft's controversial flagship AI feature for Windows 11. In a new blog post, Microsoft revealed updates to Recall's security mechanisms, which should ensure no third party can access your snapshots. In addition, Microsoft confirmed that Recall will be uninstallable, plus users will get the option to delete all data (including training data), data for certain periods, and data from certain apps or websites.

Another interesting read from Microsoft this week is about Windows 10 and 11 blocking keylogger malware in complex scenarios (keyloggers are a type of malware that can track your keyboard input).

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft Released this week for testing in the Windows Insider Program:

Windows 11 Windows 10 Server Canary Channel Nothing in Canary Not Applicable 26296 Dev Channel Nothing in Dev Not Applicable Beta Channel Nothing in Beta Nothing in Beta Release Preview Channel 26100.1876 22621.4247

22631.4247 Nothing in RP

Shortly after Windows 11 build 26100.1876 was released in the Release Preview Channel, Microsoft updated the changelog to confirm two new features and one known issue.

As for the Canary Channel, which has been without new builds for one month, Microsoft hinted that next week, we might finally get a new update. The development team is still sorting out bugs, so look out for a fresh build in a few days (or not).

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

Microsoft has released a new version of Skype for Insiders. Version 8.129 is now available on supported platforms, and it packs various improvements and fixes across the app. There are no new features, but the messenger should now work better and with fewer bugs.

Microsoft 365 (Office) version 2409 is now rolling out to users. The latest update contains updates to Excel data aggregation functions, a reworked permission experience across apps, and multiple fixes. Also, Microsoft released Outlook Mobile 4.2437.0 with menu changes.

If you use the new Teams client on an older version of Windows 10 and 11, get ready to update your system in order to continue using Teams. Microsoft posted a notification in the Admin Center to warn users that in a few months, it will block access to the new Tams on unsupported versions of Windows 10, 11, and macOS.

OneDrive, another productivity-focused service from Microsoft, received Copilot integration. Copilot for OneDrive is now generally available for commercial customers with eligible Copilot licenses. It lets OneDrive users compare files, get file summaries, provide answers to complex questions, and pitch ideas based on the content stored in your OneDrive. Sadly, Copilot for OneDrive is not yet available for regular users.

This week's Microsoft Edge updates include version 129 for Android and iOS and a fresh Dev update with fixes for crashes in Settings and other bugs. In the Beta Channel, version 130 landed with a reworked Settings section, and the Stable Channel got a small update with sidebar changes.

Other notable updates include the following:

And here are the newest drivers released this week:

Finally, here is this week's Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly with the latest features coming soon to Microsoft's productivity apps, such as Teams and Outlook.

On the gaming side



Steam might soon work natively on ARM-powered machines. A recent update revealed traces of "proton-arm64-ec-4," which might point to Valve testing an ARM-native version of Proton, its software layer that makes it possible to run Windows games on Linux.

Microsoft Flight Simulator has received a new addition to its "Famous Flyer" aircraft collection. Flight sim fans can now purchase the legendary Boeing 707-320C, the most produced version of Boeing's first four-engine commercial jet airliner. If you are interested, you can get the aircraft in the in-game marketplace for $14.99.

Bethesda published a new animated trailer for Starfield: Shuttered Space. It reveals the events leading to the Shuttered Space expansion, which will be available for download on September 30, 2024.

Alan Wake 2 also received a new trailer for an upcoming DLC. The Lake House story expansion is coming this October, and you can already check out its creepy trailer.

During its latest State of Play event, Sony announced that Monsted Hunter Wilds is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 28. If you plan to play the game on a PC, get ready to allocate quite a lot of storage space on your drive.

Also, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is now a thing, offering PlayStation 5 and PC users better visuals for just $10 (upgrade) or $49.99 (standalone). The game will be available on October 31, 2024.

Speaking of Sony games on PC, there is now a simple mod that lets you remove the PlayStation Network requirement in God of War Ragnarok.

Ubisoft announced that its controversial Assassin's Creed Shadows is not coming in November 2024. Instead, the game is now scheduled for February 14, 2025, but do not expect to get a playable demo at EGX. The publisher also admitted lackluster launch sales of Star Wars Outlaws.

On the hardware side, this week, Microsoft announced some updates to its controller collection. Xbox Design Lab has received a new set of faceplates, D-pads, and paddles for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. You can now spec one with a transparent case and chrome accents.

Microsoft also launched a new Ghost Cipher variant of the standard Xbox Wireless Controller. It has a transparent case and bronze accents.

Finally, Microsoft revealed that the Xbox Game Pass mobile app is going away. Its capabilities are now available in the standard Xbox mobile app, and it will be delisted from digital stores in November. The company also shipped some updates to Xbox Insiders. Beta Ring users received a new friends and followers experience, while Alpha Ring received fixes for bugs and glitches.

By the way, if you are an Xbox Insider, you can sign up for the closed beta of FragPunk. It starts on October 10, and it will be free for participants.

Deals and Freebies

If you are looking for some games with discounts or titles you can get for free, check out this week's Weekend PC Game Deals issue. It features specials from the Tokyo Game Show, Jurassic bundles, an indie freebie from the Epic Games Store, and a metric ton of discounts on all sorts of games from different stores.

Other gaming stories from this week include the following:

Great deals to check



Here are the deals that are still live:

Tablets, laptops, PCs, and phones:

Monitors, TVs, and PC parts:

Other deals:

