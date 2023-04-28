Meta rolls out new ways to personalize your avatar to celebrate one year milestone

Meta announced it has reached the creation of one billion unique Meta avatars across its platforms, including Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. In celebration of this milestone, it has announced the introduction of new personalization options for Meta Avatars.

Avatars are the graphical representation of a person's looks or persona. Meta introduced its Meta Avatars back in 2019. Meta has put an effort over time to improve levels of personalization. It introduced the option to equip avatars with assistive devices and NFL shirts and in selected regions, it launched a digital clothing store.

While brands like Balenciaga, Prada, and Thom Browne have already set up shops in the Meta Avatars Store, PUMA now joins the bandwagon with seven outfits and will be available for purchases starting May 1, 2023. The press release says it will freshen up your looks just in time for Spring. It also namedrops singer Shakira's song "Hips Don't Lie" if expressing oneself means dancing along to the song.

Meta says it's continuing improvements in small and subtle details amidst the big changes, as details help personalities shine through. It is adding hair volume options and emulates sparkles in the eyes to make it more visually appealing. It's also adding details and textures to clothing to make it look more realistic.

A big feature drop is the addition of new body shapes. It is adding more curve levels allowing users to customize their avatars closer to their imagination. Meta has also overhauled how the hair, eyes, and outfits of the avatars appear across its platforms. It has added realism through the tweaked lighting and reflections model. You can learn more here.