Xbox update 2305.230424-2200 makes sure your steering wheels are on the right track

Microsoft has released build 2305.230424-2200 to Xbox Insiders on the Omega, Delta, and Beta rings. It’s the same build going out to users so the release notes, listed below, are the same across rings. The main fix in the update addresses an issue where some steering wheels unexpectedly lose force feedback.

The fix should be appreciated by gamers who play racing games such as Forza Motorsport, which just added Blind Driving Assists and One Touch Driving features. While we’re on the topic of Xbox games, do not forget that Microsoft just released a fresh batch of Free Play Days games.

The release notes for build 2305.230424-2200 are as follows:

Fixes Implemented Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build: Games Fixes to address some steering wheels losing force feedback unexpectedly in some titles. System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



There are also some long-standing issues in this build which we won’t get into as they’ve been covered enough in the past. There are two issues worth mentioning, though, which include workarounds. If games you’re installing or updating stay in the Queue ‘finishing things up’ longer than expected, just restart your console by going to Xbox button > Restart console > Restart. If your display shows the wrong resolution when the console boots, you can restart your Xbox from the Power menu. When it comes back on, it should display correctly on your TV.