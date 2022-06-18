You'll soon be able to customize your Avatars using Meta's digital store

Image via TechCrunch

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced the creation of a digital clothing store in the Metaverse. Users will now be able to dress their 3-D avatars with a wide range of clothes. Zuckerberg also mentioned the “Meta Avatars Store” in an Instagram Live with Eva Chen, the vice president of fashion partnerships of Instagram. They displayed some of the clothes in Live as well.

In his Facebook post, Zuckerberg stated, “Digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the Metaverse.” Thus users will be able to get creative and express their identities. He also said, “[the Avatar Store will be] a big driver of the creative economy.” Alluding to the idea that fashion designers could also take this opportunity to sell their fashion clothing to Meta users.

In Instagram Live, Zuckerberg discussed that designers today require physical materials and equipment to create clothing. However, in the future, anyone with a computer and imagination will be able to come up with ideas for such platforms. This could mean that the Metaverse will become more diverse and economically important in the future.

Currently, brands like Prada, Balenciaga, and Thom Browne have their clothing lines available at the store. But, more are to come in the future. Additionally, users will continue to enjoy free clothing. The avatar will remain the same across all the social media platforms: Messenger, Facebook, and Instagram. The feature will launch on VR soon too.

The Avatar store will be accessible to users in Canada, Thailand, the United States, and Mexico in a few weeks. Although, we do not know the pricing yet.

