Metro: Last Light goes free to claim on Steam celebrating 10-year Anniversary

4A Games is celebrating a special birthday this week. Metro: Last Light has turned 10, and to mark the occasion, the developer is making it free for everyone on PC. You might already own the game on the Epic Games Store from a previous freebie promotion, but this latest offer is for a Steam copy.

Coming in as the second entry in the popular post-apocalyptic first-person shooter series, Metro: Last Night continues the story of Artyom. Once again, players are in the Moscow Metro, a network that is largely safe from the radiation and mutated creatures on the surface. The title puts focus on immersion, with it using mostly audio and visual cues and a minimal HUD to convey information.

Here's how the developer describes the setting:

In 2013 the world was devastated by an apocalyptic event, annihilating almost all mankind and turning the earth’s surface into a poisonous wasteland. A handful of survivors took refuge in the depths of the Moscow underground, and human civilization entered a new Dark Age.

Metro: Last Light is now free to claim on Steam, with only a free account needed to add the title to a library. The promotion will last an entire week too, ending on May 25.