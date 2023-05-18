Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.4 with Sports feed, auto unlock fixes, more

Apple has released a new feature update for its desktop operating systems. Compatible Macs and MacBooks can download version 13.4 with improvements for Apple News and a few essential fixes for other features.

What is new in macOS Ventura 13.4?

Sports Feed in the Sidebar of Apple News provides easy and quick access to various stories, scores, standings, and other information about the teams and leagues you follow.

In addition to sports improvements in Apple News, macOS Ventura 13.4 fixes the following bugs:

The update resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch won't log you into your Mac.

The update fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to your Mac after restarting.

The update addresses a VoiceOver bug with navigating to landmarks on web pages.

The update fixes a bug causing Screen Time settings reset and sync issues.

What Macs support macOS Ventura 13.4?

macOS Ventura 13.4 is available to the following models:

iMac 2017 and newer

iMac Pro 2017

MacBook Air 2018 and newer

Macbook Pro 2017 and newer

Mac Pro 2019 and newer

Mac Studio 2022

Mac Mini 2018 and newer

MacBook 2017

You can download the latest macOS release by heading to Settings > Software Update.