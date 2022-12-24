Metro: Last Light Redux is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

The Epic Games Store is back with another giveaway, and today's offer turned out to be a copy of Metro: Last Light Redux. This is a repeat giveaway, so don't be surprised if you already find it in your library. This marks the store's tenth daily freebie in a row.

Continuing the story from Metro 2033 as survivor Artyom, Last Light puts you in the Moscow Metro in a post-apocalyptic world following a nuclear armageddon. This offer is for the Redux edition of the game which touts enhancements to the engine over the original release.

Here's how the series developer 4A Games describes the setting:

It is the year 2034. Beneath the ruins of post-apocalyptic Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro, the remnants of mankind are besieged by deadly threats from outside – and within. Mutants stalk the catacombs beneath the desolate surface, and hunt amidst the poisoned skies above.

When without a sale, Metro: Last Light Redux costs $19.99, but you can grab a copy for free right now from the Epic Games Store. The freebie period will be available for the next 24 hours, ending at 8am PT tomorrow, December 25. What's next seems to be Death Stranding.