Microsoft 365 Build 15928.20198: Tag your teammates and code sign your Access databases

Microsoft has released Build 15928.20198 to the Microsoft 365 Current Channel. In this update, there are feature updates for Access and Word as well as resolved issues in Excel and Word. Some of the main features in this update include the ability to code sign your Microsoft Access database and VBA code, and tag team members with tasks in Word to boost productivity.

The release notes for this update, also known as Version 2212, are as follows:

Feature updates Access Enable the ability to code sign your Microsoft Access database and VBA code: This update enables the Tools/Digital Signature command within the VBA (Visual Basic for Applications) IDE (Integrated Development Environment) for current Microsoft Access database formats. Signing a database will allow VBA code in the database to be run even if Trust Center settings specify that only digitally signed code should be enabled. Word Tag your team members with tasks: Create and assign tasks without leaving Word. Simply add a comment, @mention your team member, press Ctrl + Enter, and check Assign. Your comment becomes a task, and your work is done! See details in blog post. Resolved issues Excel We fixed an issue when you right-click on a chart and select edit, the application closes unexpectedly. Word We fixed an issue in which users might see a dialog with the message "Contacting the Server" when attempting to open a file.

Resolved an issue where tab stop marker would not work using the ruler.

With regard to mentions in Word, to use the feature you just need to open one of your documents that are in OneDrive or SharePoint and highlight the text you want to leave a mention on. You should see a New Comment button which you can press, then type an @ followed by the name of the person you want to tag, you should then be able to assign the task via a checkbox before pressing the blue arrow to assign the task.

Once the task has been resolved, the tick in the upper left corner of the comment window can be pressed. In the top right, there is a reopen button to open the task up if work needs adjusting.

While these updates should be coming with this update, Microsoft warns that it rolls out features to the Current Channel over time so if you don’t have any of the features yet, you should get them soon.