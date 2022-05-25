Microsoft 365 Apps version 2205 has new features for Teams and Outlook

There's a new release of Microsoft 365 Apps out right now in the form of version 2205 (build 15225.20204). This update is present in the Current Channel and it's available for Microsoft 365 Apps for enterprise, Microsoft 365 Apps for business, and the subscription versions of the Project and Visio desktop apps.

Version 2205 packs features updates for two pieces of Microsoft software, namely Outlook and Teams. For the former, this release includes a more natural sounding Read Aloud options. Meanwhile, Teams now has automatic groupings (like @TeamOwners) for channel posts, control management capabilities for Citrix on Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), and the imminent availability of the Teams app in the Microsoft Store.

There are a bunch of bug fixes for other Microsoft apps too, and you can find details about them below:

Access We fixed an issue that caused some customers to see a grey box when trying to open the Viva Insights add-in. Excel We fixed an issue where the letter "j" was not being properly inserted.

We fixed an issue where running a VBA script / addin on a workbook with chart sheet may cause Excel to close unexpectedly.

We fixed an issue with rendering in Excel and Project when using certain older builds of Windows 11.

We fixed an unexpected stop responding in Office rendering code. OneNote We fixed an unexpected stop responding in Office rendering code. Outlook We fixed an issue that caused users to see the error "Cannot perform the requested operation..." when attempting to expand a local contact group.

We fixed an issue that caused delegates to be unable to open a shared contacts folder despite having the correct permissions.

We fixed an issue that caused "No response required" to show on all forwarded meeting invites for delegates of room mailboxes when the Shared Calendar Improvements feature is enabled.

We fixed an issue where calendars not selected in the navigation pane when using "Open Shared Calendar."

We fixed an unexpected stop responding in Office rendering code. PowerPoint We fixed an unexpected stop responding in Office rendering code. Project We fixed an unexpected stop responding in Office rendering code. Visio We fixed an unexpected stop responding in Office rendering code. Word We fixed an unexpected stop responding in Office rendering code. Office Suite We fixed an unexpected close unexpectedly (sic) in Office rendering code.

If you want to check to see whether you have the latest version of Microsoft 365 Apps, open one of the apps such as Word and create a new document. Go to File > Account > Product Information > Update Options > Update Now. You can then close the "You’re up to date!" window when updates have been checked for and installed. For more information on updating, check out this help page.