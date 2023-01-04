Easily control your smart home devices with Samsung's affordable SmartThings Station

Samsung has announced its new SmartThings Station, a small hub for your home that helps you connect smart home devices easily. In addition to being affordable, the hub also includes a 15W wireless charging pad. Aside from compatibility with SmartThings devices, it works with the growing number of Matter products which allows you to buy smart home products from different brands.

With SmartThings Station, users can set a whole bunch of routines such as turning off the lights or other smart devices. You use the SmartThings app to create up to three routines for the hub which can be activated by pressing the Smart Button on the SmartThings Station. The three actions can be invoked by using a short press, long press, or double press on the Smart Button. You can also start a routine straight from your SmartThings app.

If you’re deep into Samsung’s ecosystem already, the SmartThings Station offers other benefits. For example, it links up the SmartThings Find service which can help scan for Samsung smartphones, tablets, watches, and earbuds that you’ve misplaced. It also works with the Galaxy SmartTag and SmartTag+ so you can find lost keys if you attach those products.

“Having a smarter home shouldn’t be complicated or expensive. So we wanted to create SmartThings Station as a simple, reliable and expandable smart home hub,” said Jaeyeon Jung, Executive Vice President and Head of SmartThings, Device Platform Center at Samsung Electronics. “The number of devices in a connected home continues to grow, especially in light of the recent Matter standard launch. We’re proud to play a role in making it easier to embrace this exciting technology.”

Samsung said that this multifunctional smart home hub will be coming to the US and Korea in early February. The company has not yet provided details surrounding pricing other than the fact that it will be “affordable”.