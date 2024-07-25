Microsoft 365 Insiders can check out easier ways to edit tables in Word on the web

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced improvements to the web edition of its Excel spreadsheet program. They included easier ways to insert and move rows and columns in the spreadsheet. Today, Microsoft says it has started to roll out similar improvements for using tables in the web version of its Word app.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company stated:

Now you can effortlessly insert a row or column into a table right where you need it with a single click, without having to right-click or access the ribbon to make your changes. You can also move an existing row or column to a new location in the table quickly and easily (no cutting or pasting necessary).

Word on the web users who want to add a new row or column to an existing table in the file can do so now by moving the cursor to the location for the additional row or column. Then the + icon should show up next to the location for the new row or column. You can then select it to add that new addition to the table.

In order to move an existing row or column to a new location in the table in Word on the web, you first take your cursor to the row or column you want to move. You should then see four dots at the top of the column or the start of the row. You can then click on the four dots and you should see a blue line show up to help guide you. You can then move the selected row or column with your cursor where you want it to be placed in the table.

Right now, the new table editing features in Word on the web are available for Targeted Release users. They won't be generally available for all Word web users until sometime in September 2024.