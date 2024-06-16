Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: OneDrive on the web gets improvements in search and more

The Microsoft 365 Roadmap website was busy, as usual, in the past week, adding new and upcoming features for the company's productivity apps. Here's what was included on the site in the past seven days.

If you use the OneDrive cloud storage server and access files on your web browser, you should see a better search experience later in June:

We've added new filters for different file types, ensuring you can pinpoint exactly what you're looking for and with the date filter, you can narrow down your search results to find files created or modified within a specific timeframe. We understand that searching within a folder or document library is important to you, and for that, we have simplified scoping options that will enable precise searches within folders, sites, or document libraries. We've also visually updated the interface with more metadata, ensuring you effortlessly identify the right files every time.

If you use your Outlook email client on your Mac, you should soon be able to access Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant. Starting in July, Outlook Mac users can access Copilot via the left app bar.

Users of Microsoft Teams on the desktop and Mac will be getting some new features during the month of July. One of them concerns the Teams discovery feed:

You will now have the flexibility to show or hide (turn off/turn on) discover feed. Users can access this new toggle from the general settings section.

Another additional function concerns searching for answers in Teams messages:

You will now see message result suggestions when formulating a query. You can also narrow down search results to "messages" helping you quickly find Teams message content most relevant for you.

Microsoft will also add a way for desktop and Mac Teams users to turn notifications for a post in a channel on or off in July.

Word users for the desktop, Mac and on the web will get some Copilot summary improvements later in June:

Copilot in Word will be able to completely summarize documents that it could only partially summarize before. The upper limit is increasing to about four times more words.

Microsoft will also add a Word feature for Mac, Desktop, the web, and iOS versions in June that will let users "reference PDF files for Copilot to work with while generating content in Word."

That's all for this week's look back at the Microsoft 365 Roadmap. We will be back next Sunday to see what new entries have been added to the roadmap website.