Get the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max wireless gaming headset for a new low price

Turtle Beach is known for its high-end gaming-themed headsets. Right now, one of them, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max, is available for an all-new low price at Amazon.

At the moment, you can get the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max wireless gaming headset for $129.95. That's its lowest price ever, and also a $50.05 discount off its $179.99 MSRP.

If you own a Microsoft Xbox console, you can get this wireless headset with the knowledge that it has been officially licensed to work on the Xbox platform. However, it can also work on your Windows 10 or 11 gaming PC, your Nintendo Switch, and your Sony PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles via its 2.4GHz dongle. You can even connect the headset to your iOS or Android mobile device via Bluetooth.

The audio comes from twin 50mm Nanoclear speakers, offering solid sound support while playing games lag-free with the 2.4GHz dongle, with support for Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, DTS Headphone: X and 3D Audio for the PlayStation 5 console. You also get a superior microphone for clear audio chats with your friends,

The headset's Aerofit cooling gel-infused ear cushions will let you use it for hours in comfort. They also support Turtle Beach's ProSpecs glasses relief system, which means you can wear the headset and your glasses with no issues.

The headset lasts up to 40 hours on one charge, and you can charge it up in just 15 minutes to get 8 hours of use.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.