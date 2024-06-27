Microsoft adds contacts improvements to the Mac version of Outlook

Microsoft is rolling out some new improvements for the Mac version of its Outlook email app. Today, the company revealed that users of that app will be able to check out the new large profile card in its contact section along with more contact-themed updates.

In a blog post, Microsoft says:

More than just a visual upgrade, the new profile card makes it easier to initiate communication and copy contact information.For organizations, you’ll also find the “Organization” tab, another way to navigate and find people in your organization! We have also added Files (not shown) to help you find recent files you have collaborated on.

Some improvements have also been made to the Mac Outlook app for searching for contacts. Users can now tap on the app's address book icon on the To Do line to see the new version. They can then select the account they want to search and use the app's search box to find the contact profiles they need to access. Mac Outlook users can also view a contact's information and organization chart. When you want to write an email or event invite on Outlook, you can also add or delete contacts as well.

The new version of the app also supports Contact Lists. Here's how Microsoft describes them:

Contact Lists are an intuitive solution for managing large lists of email addresses. These lists simplify the process of sending emails to multiple recipients, saving you valuable time and energy. Contact Lists are available for M365 and Outlook.com account types, and they will sync across your devices.

Users of the Outlook Mac app can click on the People module and then hover the cursor over the 'New contact' primary button, choose the 'New contact list' option, put a name on that list, and then add and save the contacts they want to put into that list.

In addition to these improvements that are available now for Outlook on the Mac, Microsoft says it will be adding support for accessing the Org chart explorer on the app's left rail in the future.