AMD 24.6.1 driver adds support for Windows 11 24H2, Once Human, and more

The first driver update of June is here from AMD's graphics card team, and it's packed with goodies. The biggest addition of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.6.1 is easily the official support for Windows 11 version 24H2, the upcoming feature update from Microsoft that is already for some PCs under KB5039239. It also carries support for two upcoming games, AI workload performance improvements, and more.

The Unreal Engine 5-powered third-person looter shooter The First Descendant is out July 2, while the open-world survival entry Once Human is releasing on July 10. Both titles have received official support with this driver, readying any Radeon users who are keen on jumping in on day one.

Meanwhile, the HYPR-Tune one-click driver-side tuning profiles have been expanded to include Like a Dragon 8: Infinite Wealth, Overwatch 2, The First Descendent, F1 24, and Outpost: Infinity Siege. Anti-Lag 2 support has now been extended to Counter-Strike 2 as well, with AMD touting latency reductions of up to 40% when using the technology.

Once Human screenshot

For developers, AMD has delivered these updates with the driver:

AI on Radeon

Performance improvements and memory footprint reduction for Large Language Models (LLMs) thanks to 4-bit quantization acceleration support for all RDNA™ series discrete graphics products and RDNA™ 3 series integrated graphics products running ONNXRuntime with DirectML. Click HERE for more information AI Development on Radeon

Technology Preview for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) enabling PyTorch users with supported hardware to develop with AMD ROCm™ software on a Windows system, eliminating the need for dual boot set ups. See Use ROCm on Radeon GPUs for more information.



Expanded Agility SDK Support

Introducing support for Agility SDK 1.613 and Microsoft's Agility SDK 1.614.0 functionality: Microsoft DirectX 12 Work Graphs 1.0 API

D3D12 Work Graphs support for AMD Radeon™ RX 7000 Series graphics cards, learn more HERE

GPU Upload Heaps

See the DirectX Blog HERE, or our GPUOpen Blog post on GPU Upload Heaps HERE.

Shader Model 6.8 – Including Wave Size Range and Expanded Comparison Sampling

See Shader Model 6.8 specification for more information.

R9B9G9E5 Support for Render Targets and UAV

See Microsoft's Agility SDK 1.614.0 for more information.

There are a hand-full of fixed issues here too, including ones to finally let players launch Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas and resolve some Helldivers 2 crashes:

Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas may fail to launch.

Improvement to intermittent driver timeout or application crash experienced while playing HELLDIVERS™ 2 on AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 series GPUs.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Performance Metrics may intermittently fail to update while playing HELLDIVERS™ 2.

Intermittent system freeze or low FPS on hybrid graphics notebooks pairing certain FreeSync enabled displays.

Known issues still being worked on by the Radeon driver team, and estimated resolution times, are these:

Virtual Super Resolution or Display Color Enhancements may be set to disabled after driver upgrade. [Resolution targeted for 24.7.1]

Corruption may be observed while playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition with Radeon™ Boost enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable Radeon™ Boost as a temporary workaround.

Intermittent in-game corruption may be observed while playing Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ Record & Streaming and HDR enabled.

Intermittent black corruption may be observed on scaled 3d models while using Origin or OriginPro application. [Resolution targeted for 24.7.1]

Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. [Resolution targeted for Q3]

The WHQL-certified AMD Adrenalin Edition 24.6.1 driver can now be downloaded via the Radeon Settings app on Windows. Standalone download links hosted by AMD can also be found on its release notes page for the driver.