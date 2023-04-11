Revamped Winamp Player features and release date revealed; it's almost here

The major Winamp Player revamp, which has been in works for a while, is finally almost here. The release date for the the new app is two days away from now as it is launching on April 13. The announcement was made by the Winamp team via its official Twitter handle:

1/7 2 days to go! Here’s a sneak peek of the new Winamp Player 🤫⬇️#musicplayer #musictech — Winamp (@winamp) April 11, 2023

Over on the official website, there is already a brief description of what the new revamped Winamp aims to deliver:

The new Winamp Player offers the best of everything, bringing your streaming services, podcasts, radio stations, audio books and downloads together. Enjoy all your music in one place, and customize your listening experience with the legendary Winamp Player.

As we are now almost at the cusp of launch, the Winamp team has released more details regarding the features of the app. The focus it seems is mostly on making it easier to connect with your favorite artists and creators.

My Creators Home Catch up with your favorite creators and their latest posts Creator Membership Tiers Choose the content and experiences you want from the creators you love Creator Discography Discover artist releases Creator Album Treat your ears to albums you enjoy Fanzone Home Find musicians to connect with and support

Since the launch date is only a couple of days away, we will learn more about the features in detail soon enough.